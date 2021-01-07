Crowley sets up new division to focus on offshore wind and LNG

US owner Crowley Shipping has announced the formation of a new energy division to focus on offshore wind and LNG services in the US and adjacent regions.

The company said it has a long history of supporting the oil and gas industry, and that its US-flagged vessel assets, engineering and logistics services could quickly and easily pivot to support the emerging energy sector.

Crowley expects its expansion in the offshore wind industry to be as a total lifecycle service provider, with tailored solutions in support of the entire project. The solutions include transportation of turbines during construction, designs for industry-specific support vessels, shoreside terminaling and supply chain services from farm construction through decommissioning.

“The new energy division captures our commitment to those cultural principles while delivering the innovative solutions that help customers in these emerging sectors succeed,” said Crowley chairman and CEO Tom Crowley.

“Wind power companies entering the US market have big needs—infrastructure and supply chain just for starters,” said Jeff Andreini, vice president, new energy division of Crowley.

“Because of the newness of the American market, it’s hard for companies to know what they don’t know or will need. Facing this uncertainty, Crowley provides a turnkey supply chain solution for piecing these massive projects together,” Andreini added.