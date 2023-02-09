Crowley takes key step toward becoming one of Port Fourchon’s newest tenants

Crowley has reached a right-of-first-refusal agreement with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) to potentially lease and develop an offshore wind terminal at Port Fourchon, the southernmost port in Louisiana, located on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The site, more than 40 acres with over 2,200 linear feet of waterfront, is in a prime location to service the burgeoning offshore wind marketplace in the Gulf.

Crowley, a maritime, logistics and energy solutions company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has begun development and planning for wind services terminals in Massachusetts and California through Crowley Wind Services.

“We look forward to working with the Port Commission to consider the next steps in serving the wind energy needs and goals of Port Fourchon and its communities,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Wind Services. “The port is strategically located to serve as a hub for the supply chain and transportation required to create clean, renewable wind energy. We are committed to a process that is collaborative to create a sustainable energy solution.”