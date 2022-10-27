AmericasOffshorePorts and LogisticsRenewables

Crowley to develop and operate California wind terminal at Port of Humboldt Bay

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 28, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Crowley

US company Crowley has signed an agreement with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub to serve offshore wind energy installations. The privately held company, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, will negotiate with the port to lease and serve as the port’s developer of the Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal.

Services at the new terminal will support tenants in the manufacturing, installation and operation of offshore wind floating platforms, use of large heavy cargo vessels and providing crewing and marshalling services in the Pacific waters.

The port developed a conceptual master plan for the site in 2021 and anticipates completing permitting and design in mid-2024. The agreement with Crowley focuses on a 98-acre Phase I, with options to expand on adjoining land in additional phases.

On December 6, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will hold the first offshore wind lease sale on the country’s west coast, for five areas that total 373,268 acres on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off central and northern California.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 28, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button