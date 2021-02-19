Tankers

Crude tanker sales sealed

Hans Thaulow February 19, 2021
Interest in tanker tonnage is picking up with buyer appetite concentrating on crude. Active sales discussions over the part fortnight have now turned into confirmed sales.

This week, Singapore’s Shenchi Energy is tipped as the buyer of the Japanese-controlled, 2003-built Eneos Breeze VLCC.

In the suezmax segment, Greek owner NGM Energy is reported adding a couple of 2011-built ships, named Suez Fuzeyya and Suez Vasilis in a bank driven deal from Empire Navigation.

Some other older and smaller tankers are also reported sold. IMS bought two Tsueneishi-built aframaxes (2008), Explorer Spirit and Navigator Spirit, for $16m each.

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

