CSAV makes roro exit

January 28th, 2020 Americas, Containers, Operations 0 comments

Chile’s Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV) will drive away from the car carrier segment in the first half of this year, with top management saying the decision to exit the roro scene has been taken so that it can focus entirely on the box sector, where it is in the process of upping its stake in Hamburg’s Hapag-Lloyd to 30%.

CSAV has been cutting back its roro exposure for a number of years and currently has just two car carriers on charter from Zodiac Maritime.

CSAV, controlled by the Luksic mining family, merged its container businesses with Hapag-Lloyd in 2014.

