CSAV overtakes Kühne to become Hapag-Lloyd’s largest shareholder

January 29th, 2020 Americas, Containers, Europe 0 comments

Chile’s CSAV has become Hapag-Lloyd’s largest shareholder after it acquired additional shares from Qatar Holding for $330m in the German carrier earlier this month to boost its stake from 27.8% to 30%, Alphaliner reports.

Hamburg-based Kühne Maritime now is the second largest shareholder with a 29.6% stake.

Yesterday, Splash reported CSAV was exiting the roro segment to fully focus on container shipping. The company’s container business merged with Hapag-Lloyd in 2014.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

