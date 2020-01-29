Home Sector Containers CSAV overtakes Kühne to become Hapag-Lloyd’s largest shareholder January 29th, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas, Containers, Europe

Chile’s CSAV has become Hapag-Lloyd’s largest shareholder after it acquired additional shares from Qatar Holding for $330m in the German carrier earlier this month to boost its stake from 27.8% to 30%, Alphaliner reports.

Hamburg-based Kühne Maritime now is the second largest shareholder with a 29.6% stake.

Yesterday, Splash reported CSAV was exiting the roro segment to fully focus on container shipping. The company’s container business merged with Hapag-Lloyd in 2014.