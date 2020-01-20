CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to build heavylift ship

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to build heavylift ship

January 20th, 2020 Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC has announced the company and its offshore joint venture partner DEME will replenish capital into CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to support the construction of a heavylift vessel.

The joint venture is expected to make an investment of TWD1.05bn ($35m) by April for the vessel, which will be used for offshore engineering works.

The vessel will be constructed by CSBC and delivery is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering was established at the end of 2017, and the company secured its first major contract last year from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to transport and install wind turbines for two offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.