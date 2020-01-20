CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to build heavylift ship

Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC has announced the company and its offshore joint venture partner DEME will replenish capital into CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to support the construction of a heavylift vessel.

The joint venture is expected to make an investment of TWD1.05bn ($35m) by April for the vessel, which will be used for offshore engineering works.

The vessel will be constructed by CSBC and delivery is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering was established at the end of 2017, and the company secured its first major contract last year from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to transport and install wind turbines for two offshore wind projects in Taiwan.