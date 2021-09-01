Finance and InsuranceGreater ChinaShipyards

CSBC eyes boxship leasing entry

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
CSBC

Another Asian shipbuilder is readying to enter the leasing business. Taiwan’s CSBC Corp has unveiled a new containership leasing strategy after the company posted a profitable interim result for the first time in four years last week.

CSBC, Taiwan’s top shipbuilding group with yards in Keelung and Kaohsiung, has said the move is timed to coincide with today’s record breaking demand for box tonnage.

CSBC joins a raft of other Asian yards involved in containership leasing including CSSC and Yangzijiang in China and Imabari in Japan.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 1, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button