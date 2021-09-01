CSBC eyes boxship leasing entry

Another Asian shipbuilder is readying to enter the leasing business. Taiwan’s CSBC Corp has unveiled a new containership leasing strategy after the company posted a profitable interim result for the first time in four years last week.

CSBC, Taiwan’s top shipbuilding group with yards in Keelung and Kaohsiung, has said the move is timed to coincide with today’s record breaking demand for box tonnage.

CSBC joins a raft of other Asian yards involved in containership leasing including CSSC and Yangzijiang in China and Imabari in Japan.