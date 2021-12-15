CSBL and DVN streamline charter party signing procedure

Veracity by DNV has developed a dedicated electronic charter party signature solution for Competitive ShipBrokers Ltd (CSBL).

With over 30,000 charter parties handled each year, DNV said that CSBL’s members wanted a modern and secure solution that allowed documents to be safely transferred, signed, and stored in a cloud-based application.

The software called OceanSign will enable Arrow, Bancosta, Fearnleys, IFCHOR, and Thurlestone, the CSBL members who have already signed up, and their clients to complete the charter party signature processes instantly and securely.

“OceanSign allows users to track and control the whole charter party signature process in one application, something that has been missing in other e-signature products. Aware of the future-proof data sharing and storage capabilities of Veracity, CSBL embarked on a cooperative project with them to develop an e-signing solution flexible enough to suit all the requirements of the shipping industry,” said Pierre Aury, CEO of CSBL.

“For CSBL, the Veracity platform from DNV ticked all the boxes in terms of being a powerful, versatile, safe, and secure cloud-based platform, hence the perfect place to develop an industry application to finally streamline the charter party signing process. This is a small though important step towards a centralised digital document sharing platform,” DNV said in a release.