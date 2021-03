Chinese dry bulk operator CSC Phoenix has announced a plan to sell its 2003-built 52,400 dwt supramax bulker Chang Yu Hai to Wanjiang Financial Leasing.

As part of the deal, the Japanese-built vessel will be sold for RMB50m ($7.66m) and CSC Phoenix will charter it back for five years. VesselsValue‘s valuation on the vessel is $6.27m.

CSC Phoenix expects to use the proceeds from the sale to further develop its fleet.