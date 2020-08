Less than a minute

Chinese domestic dry bulk operator CSC Phoenix has announced the sale of the 1987-built 43,500 dwt handymax bulker Ling Hai .

The Japanese-built vessel has been sold to Zhoushan Changhong International Ship Recycling for RMB19.12m ($2.78m) via an auction, slightly higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $2.55m.

The company expects the deal to bring RMB2.78m of revenue for the company.