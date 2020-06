Chinese dry bulk shipping operator CSC Phoenix has announced a plan to list its 1987-built 42,336 dwt handy bulker Ling Hai for sale.

According to the company, the Japanese-built vessel will reach the compulsory scrap age limit by the end of this year. The company will get vessel evaluated before listing it for sale.

Last month, CSC Phoenix was taken over by Shanxi-based coal trader Nanye Group.