CSIC and CSSC shuffle top management

China’s two largest state-run shipbuilding conglomerates CSSC and CSIC are both shuffling their top management as part of their ongoing merger process.

CSIC announced that Jiang Renfeng will quit his role as chairman of the company and the board has elected Wang Liang as the new chairman. Wang is currently the chairman of CSIC’s flagship yard DSIC.

In the meantime, CSSC said that Lei Fanpei will no longer serve as the chairman of the company and a successor has yet to be announced. Lei will remain as the chairman of China Shipbuilding Group, the merged entity of CSSC and CSIC.

CSSC and CSIC initiated a merger last year, creating one of the largest shipbuilding groups in the world.