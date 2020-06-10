CSIC and CSSC shuffle top management

CSIC and CSSC shuffle top management

June 10th, 2020 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

China’s two largest state-run shipbuilding conglomerates CSSC and CSIC are both shuffling their top management as part of their ongoing merger process.

CSIC announced that Jiang Renfeng will quit his role as chairman of the company and the board has elected Wang Liang as the new chairman. Wang is currently the chairman of CSIC’s flagship yard DSIC.

In the meantime, CSSC said that Lei Fanpei will no longer serve as the chairman of the company and a successor has yet to be announced. Lei will remain as the chairman of China Shipbuilding Group, the merged entity of CSSC and CSIC.

CSSC and CSIC initiated a merger last year, creating one of the largest shipbuilding groups in the world.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.