CSSC and CNOOC partner up on LNG-propulsion conversion of river vessels

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Guangdong government have entered into a framework agreement for a major LNG-propulsion conversion project for inland river vessels in Guangdong.

Under the agreement, the parties will jointly promote a green vessel demonstration project on Pearl River, and plan to covert 1,500 vessels to LNG-power by 2025. Meanwhile, 19 LNG bunkering stations will be developed to meet the increasing demand.

The project is expected to bring LNG demand of 400,000 tons per year and decrease ship emissions significantly.

Similar projects are also being planned on the Yangtze River.