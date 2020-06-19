CSSC appoints new chairman

CSSC appoints new chairman

June 19th, 2020 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced the appointment of Zhang Yingdai as the new chairman, replacing Lei Fanpei who remains as the chairman of China Shipbuilding Group, the merged entity of CSSC and CSIC.

Zhang, 58, has served various roles in both CSSC and CSIC including chairman of CSSC Capital Holding and chairman of CSIC Technology Investment and Development.

Both CSSC and CSIC shuffled top management recently, as part of their ongoing merger process.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.