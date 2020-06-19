CSSC appoints new chairman

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced the appointment of Zhang Yingdai as the new chairman, replacing Lei Fanpei who remains as the chairman of China Shipbuilding Group, the merged entity of CSSC and CSIC.

Zhang, 58, has served various roles in both CSSC and CSIC including chairman of CSSC Capital Holding and chairman of CSIC Technology Investment and Development.

Both CSSC and CSIC shuffled top management recently, as part of their ongoing merger process.