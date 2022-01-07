CSSC Leasing books LNG newbuild at Hudong-Zhonghua

CSSC Leasing has placed an order at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the construction of a 174,000 cu m liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The first order in 2022 for Hudong marks the return of the Hong Kong-based China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary after previously signing up for three LNG newbuildings at the Shanghai-based yard.

The Chinese leasing firm has already seen two ships built, while Hudong-Zhonghua recently started construction of the third unit, set to deliver in 2024. No price or delivery date has been revealed for the latest order.

The LNG carrier, developed by Hudong-Zhonghua, will be 295 m long and 45 m wide, featuring the latest generation of duel-fuel, low-speed propulsion systems to further optimise performance and fuel consumption.