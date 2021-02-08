CSSC looks to sell four abandoned drillships

Chinese state run shipbuilding giant China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is looking to dispose of four drillships abandoned at the defunct Shanghai Shipyard.

The four drillships were ordered by Singapore’s Opus Offshore since 2011 and were later abandoned by the owner following its bankruptcy.

Shanghai Shipyard closed shipbuilding operations at the end of 2018 due to a lack of new orders.

Currently one of four ships, Tiger 1, has been completed while construction of the other three are not finished.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, another CSSC yard in Shanghai, has now established an asset operation company to deal with the idle offshore assets at Shanghai Shipyard including the four drillships and two drilling tender barges.