CSSC Shipping appoints new chairman

CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has announced the appointment of Zhong Jian as the new chairman of the company, replacing Yang Li who will resign due to a work re-assignment.

Zhong, 57, had served various positions in the CSSC Group including deputy general manager of Guangzhou Shipyard International and CSSC Investment Development and chairman of Guangzhu Huangpu Shipbuilding.

According to VesselsValue data, CSSC Shipping currently owns a diversified fleet of 52 vessels with another 20 on order.