CSSC Shipping appoints new chairman

May 6th, 2020 Greater China, Operations, Shipyards 0 comments

CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has announced the appointment of Zhong Jian as the new chairman of the company, replacing Yang Li who will resign due to a work re-assignment.

Zhong, 57, had served various positions in the CSSC Group including deputy general manager of Guangzhou Shipyard International and CSSC Investment Development and chairman of Guangzhu Huangpu Shipbuilding.

According to VesselsValue data, CSSC Shipping currently owns a diversified fleet of 52 vessels with another 20 on order.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

