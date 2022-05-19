ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

CSSC Shipping books four feeder boxships at Wuchang Shipbuilding

0 100 Less than a minute

CSSC Shipping, the leasing arm of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said its subsidiary has agreed with Wuchang Shipbuilding to build four 1,100 teu feeder containerships.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said in a regulatory filing that CA Shipping, a 60/40 joint venture between CSSC Shipping’s Fortune Vcontainer Carriers and ASL Navigation will pay a total just shy of $92m for the quartet.

The vessels are expected for delivery between January 31, 2024 and August 31, 2024.

