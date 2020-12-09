CSSC Shipping fixes suezmax deal with the Restis family

Greece’s Restis family has sold a suezmax to CSSC Shipping, according to a release on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from the the Chinese shipbuilder’s subsidiary.

Under terms of the deal, the Greek outfit will take the two-year-old Energy Triumph on a 10-year bareboat charter.

The ship is worth $56.25m, CSSC Shipping, the leasing arm of China’s top shipbuilder, said, while the bareboat deal comes in at a total of $57.58m over the 10-year period.

“The Directors believe that entering into the Memorandum of Agreement and the Bareboat Charter will strengthen the Group’s leasing business and is consistent with the Group’s overall business development strategies,” CSSC Shipping stated.