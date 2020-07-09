Greater ChinaTankers

CSSC Shipping orders product tanker pair for Louis Dreyfus charter

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 9, 2020
0 44 Less than a minute

CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has placed an order at Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Intermodal reported that the dual fuelled vessels will be chartered to commodity trader Louis Dreyfus under a five-year bareboat contract.

The price for each newbuilding is about $43m.

Louis Dreyfus mainly uses chartered tankers for the transportation of vegetable oil, palm oil and ethanol.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close