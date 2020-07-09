CSSC Shipping orders product tanker pair for Louis Dreyfus charter

CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has placed an order at Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Intermodal reported that the dual fuelled vessels will be chartered to commodity trader Louis Dreyfus under a five-year bareboat contract.

The price for each newbuilding is about $43m.

Louis Dreyfus mainly uses chartered tankers for the transportation of vegetable oil, palm oil and ethanol.