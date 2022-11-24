CSSC Shipping teams with CGN for $98m WTIV deal

CSSC Shipping has teamed up with CGN International Financial Leasing to acquire a newbuild wind turbine installation vessel.

The Hong Kong-listed leasing arm of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation said in a filing that the vessel would be picked up from Guangzhou Shipyard International for $98m.

The deal will see CGN own 70% of the vessel, while the remaining stake will be spread across three CSSC Finance Leasing units.

The 1,600-ton WTIV, expected to deliver in September 2023, will be chartered to Summer Bihai for 78 months in a deal worth around $35.8m. The company is principally engaged in the sale and research and development of offshore wind turbine equipment and the provision of related services, SSC Shipping said.