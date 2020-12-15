Greater ChinaShipyards

CSSC signs $2.3bn offshore wind deal

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has entered into an agreement with Xingcheng city government in Liaoning to cooperate on offshore wind projects.

Under the agreement, CSSC will provide both investment and service support for city’s development of a new offshore wind farm.

CSSC expects the project will bring a total EPC contract value of RMB15bn ($2.3bn).

CSSC set up a new offshore wind platform in September to integrate all the wind power assets in the group. It then went on at the end of November to announce plans to develop a new offshore wind manufacturing base in Qinzhou, Guangxi province to support the group’s expansion in the offshore wind industry.

