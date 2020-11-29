CSSC to develop offshore wind yard in Guangxi

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is going to construct a new manufacturing base in Qinzhou, Guangxi province, in order to meet the growing demand from the emerging offshore wind industry.

The new yard will be occupy an area of around 226,000 sq m and have two 100,000 ton docks. The total investment on the project is RMB12.9bn ($1.96bn).

Construction of the yard will commence in November, and is expected to be completed in June 2022 with an annual capacity to build 1.5m gw of offshore wind equipment.

CSSC said the project will support the group’s expansion in the offshore wind industry.

China is now accelerating the development of wind farms along its coastal regions and with plans to add a further 52 gw of offshore wind capacity by 2030.