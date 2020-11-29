Greater ChinaOffshore WindShipyards

CSSC to develop offshore wind yard in Guangxi

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 30, 2020
0 9 1 minute read

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is going to construct a new manufacturing base in Qinzhou, Guangxi province, in order to meet the growing demand from the emerging offshore wind industry.

The new yard will be occupy an area of around 226,000 sq m and have two 100,000 ton docks. The total investment on the project is RMB12.9bn ($1.96bn).

Construction of the yard will commence in November, and is expected to be completed in June 2022 with an annual capacity to build 1.5m gw of offshore wind equipment.

CSSC said the project will support the group’s expansion in the offshore wind industry.

China is now accelerating the development of wind farms along its coastal regions and with plans to add a further 52 gw of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 30, 2020
0 9 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button