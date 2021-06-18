EuropeOperationsTankers

CTM takes over commercial management of Premuda’s dry bulk fleet

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 18, 2021
CTM and Premuda have entered into an agreement of commercial management for the dry bulk fleet of the Italian owner.

Premuda’s dry bulk fleet is currently made up of handysizes and panamaxes. All vessels will be managed by the commercial team of CTM at the head office in Monaco.

Premuda, whose history dates back to 1907, is involved in the tanker and bulker segments, with a fleet of 32 vessels. In 2017, Pillarstone Italy, a subsidiary of US equity firm KKR, became Premuda’s sole shareholder.

Marco Fiori (pictured), CEO of Premuda Group, commented: “The partnership with CTM is a further step ahead in our plan of transforming Premuda into a modern shipping company with a prevalent focus on tankers, but also with a smart and flexible operating model on the bulk space. I am sure that the partnership with CTM will allow us to take full advantage of the current positive cycle in the dry cargo segment.”

