CTM’s Supramax RSA grows with York Overseas addition

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 29, 2020
Monaco’s C Transport Maritime has announced that York Overseas has joined its fast growing Supramax Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA). 

York Overseas, part of the Agro Companies International Group, is adding 2016-built ultramax Belinda to the pool.

CTM has added significantly to the Supramax RSA the last couple of years, and now has over 20 members and a fleet of around 80 vessels under management. 

“Performance, transparency and flexibility of the structure are what in my mind have been the sources of our growth,” John Michael Radziwill, chairman and CEO of CTM, recently told Splash.

