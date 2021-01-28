CU Lines orders Wenchong boxship pair

Fast-growing China United Lines (CU Lines) has placed orders at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard for two 1,930 teu vessels, according to Alphaliner. No price has been revealed for the order.

The Shanghai line last week made headlines by announcing its intention to enter the booming Asia-Europe tradelane next month.

In a good week for the state-run Wenchong yard, Splash reported yesterday that Greek owner Cosmoship has ordered two firm plus two options of 1,500 teu ships at the southern Chinese yard.