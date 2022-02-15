ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

CU Lines returns to Huangpu Wenchong for more feeder boxships

CULines

China United Lines (CU Lines) has placed an order at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for the construction of two 2,700 teu feeder containerships. 

The order marks the return of the fast growing intra-Asian liner operator to the CSSC-affiliated yard after previously signing up for four 1,930 teu feeder boxships.

The vessels will be built according to Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) design, meet IMO Tier 3 regulations, EEDI Phase 3 compliance, and be equipped to use shore power. No price has been disclosed for the pair, which is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2023.

CU Lines is gearing up to float on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the aim of further expanding its fleet as well as acquiring warehouses and container yards. According to Alphaliner, the company is currently the 22nd largest carrier, with 32 ships in its fleet and eight on order.

