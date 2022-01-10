CU Lines teams with Emirates Shipping and Global Feeder Shipping for new Middle East service

ContainersGreater China

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 10, 2022
Fast expanding China United Lines (CU Lines) is readying a new Middle East service.

The company has teamed up with Emirates Shipping and Global Feeder Shipping for the new VGX service connecting Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia with the UAE via Mumbai. The service, starting next week, will deploy five ships with an average size of 2,700 teu.

CU Lines has added many intra-Asia services over the past 12 months as well as entering the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades.

