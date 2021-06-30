CU Lines to make Brazil debut

China United Lines (CU Lines) is having a banner year of global expansion. Formerly best known as an intra-Chinese player, CU Lines deployed comparatively small 4,000 teu class tonnage to enter the Asia – Europe trades earlier this year.

It is now heading to Brazil too. CU Lines has taken slots from Cosco Shipping to launch a new CBS service linking Ningbo with Santos. The new service starts on July 15.

CU Lines has also announced the start of two new intra-Asia services connecting China with the Philippines and Thailand, both of which will start next month.