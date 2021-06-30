AmericasContainersGreater China

CU Lines to make Brazil debut

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 30, 2021
China United Lines (CU Lines) is having a banner year of global expansion. Formerly best known as an intra-Chinese player, CU Lines deployed comparatively small 4,000 teu class tonnage to enter the Asia – Europe trades earlier this year.

It is now heading to Brazil too. CU Lines has taken slots from Cosco Shipping to launch a new CBS service linking Ningbo with Santos. The new service starts on July 15.

CU Lines has also announced the start of two new intra-Asia services connecting China with the Philippines and Thailand, both of which will start next month.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

