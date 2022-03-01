CULines books 7,000 teu pair at Shanghai Waigaoqiao

China United Lines (CULines) has placed an order at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of its two largest containerships to date.

The deal for a 7,000 teu pair follows the company’s order at another CSSC-affiliated yard, Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, for two 2,700 teu feeder boxships earlier this month.

No price has been disclosed for the new units, which are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2024 and planned to be deployed on medium and long-haul routes.

CULines currently stands 22nd on Alphaliner’s list of largest carriers, with 32 ships in its fleet and a capacity of 80,905 teu. The company has 10 ships on order that will bolster its capacity by an additional 31,844 teu.