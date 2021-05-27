CULines launches fortnightly AEX service from Asia to Europe

Fast-growing China United Lines (CULines) has announced that it will be commencing a fortnightly Asia Europe Express service (AEX) from next month.

The Chinese carrier has already offered four ad-hoc sailings on this route and will charter two more panamax ships – including the 4,395 teu Ren Jian 16.

CULines’ AEX is expected to turn in 10 weeks calling at Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, Nansha, Yantian, Cai Mep, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Shanghai. The first sailing from Shanghai is planned on June 6 with the 4,395 teu Ren Jian 17.

In February this year, CULines commenced its first direct liner service connecting China with European ports Rotterdam and Hamburg, all to deploy far more smaller tonnage than is customary on this trade lane at profitable levels thanks to the extraordinary surge in freight rates seen this year.

CULines has also established a joint venture company, CULines Europe, with Menzell & Dohle, part of the Hamburg-based Peter Dohle Group.