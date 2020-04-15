Home Sector Offshore CWind awarded East Anglia One contract April 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

CWind has been awarded a contract by ScottishPower Renewables for work on the East Anglia One offshore windfarm.

CWind will provide below water services including subsea maintenance of the foundations and offshore substation, subsea surveys and any corrective maintenance, as well as pre-engineering studies.

The three-year contract, with options for two further one-year extensions, has a total value of around £8.2m ($10.2m).

“This contract supports our drive to grow our East Coast hub, which is the centre of our operations in delivery of the project. This hub is part of our company’s just transition in helping people transfer skills from past industries such as fishing, into the offshore wind sector. It will also create new employment opportunities, both within CWind and throughout its supply chain,” said Nathanael Allison, Managing Director at CWind.