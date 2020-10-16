Greater ChinaOffshore Wind

CWind clinches wind farm contract in Taiwan

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 16, 2020
Offshore wind service provider CWind Taiwan has announced that it has been awarded a balance of plant (BOP) contract for the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The contract will utilise the company’s crew transfer vessel Ocean Surveyor 3 and their in-house technicians.

CWind Taiwan will provide topside inspection and maintenance services to the 22 turbines of the wind farm, including internal and external inspections and painting, commencing in September.

We feel honoured to be entrusted to deliver FOWI’s, and Taiwan’s, inaugural BOP inspection campaign, and continue our successful track record on the Formosa 1 site. As a Taiwanese company backed by a global track record, it provides us further opportunity to demonstrate the value we’re able to create to the Taiwan offshore wind supply chain by bringing together CWind’s maintenance expertise and our ability to train local talent to join this growing industry,” said Tom Manning, deputy general manager at CWind Taiwan.

