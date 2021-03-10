CWind sells crew transfer vessel to Wood Marine

Crew transfer vessel owner CWind, part of Global Marine Group, has sold its 2013-built CTV CWind Endeavour to port services operator Wood Marine.

The sale is part of CWind’s strategic plan to remodel its CTV fleet and enables the company to pursue new vessels.

Joshua Brennan, operations director at CWind, said: “We continuously review the composition of our fleet of over 20 CTVs, to actively divest tonnage and upgrade our fleet to suit market requirements. The sale of Endeavour means we can focus on introducing new vessels to our fleet as part of our commitment to lower emissions and provide comfortable, cost-effective CTVs for our customers.”