CWind Taiwan adds to CTV fleet

CWind Taiwan continues to increase the number and capability of vessels to keep pace with Taiwan’s rapidly developing offshore wind market.

The joint venture between International Ocean Group (IOG) and CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, has acquired a new crew transfer vessel (CTV). Named the CWind Pesanach , the vessel has already joined CWind Taiwan’s fleet and will be supporting an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Changhua county.

The newly acquired 27 m long CTV was built by Singapore shipbuilder, Penguin International.

Tom Manning, general manager of CWind Taiwan, said: “CWind Taiwan continues to invest in Taiwan offshore wind’s future growth, together with our partner IOVTEC. Our new vessel, Pesanach, further enhances both the size of our CTV fleet and its capability, bringing unrivalled speed and transfer capability to the Taiwan market and increasing the time our technicians and our client’s technicians can spend on the turbines. Pesanach will be the first of many new vessels we bring to Taiwan in the coming years and underlines our long-term commitment to, and investment in, this key market.”