CWind Taiwan eyes cable maintenance market with new tie up

CWind Taiwan, a joint venture between CTV vessel owner CWind and IOVTEC, has signed a cooperation agreement with local firm E&Y Electronics to develop cable maintenance services in the Taiwanese market.

E&Y is a leading power cable service provider, and the two companies will perform low and high voltage inspection, maintenance and repair solutions, as well as subsea cable jointing and testing & terminations.

CWind’s parent company Global Marine Group has an extensive track record in Europe delivering subsea power cable repair services.

“Our Complete Cable Care framework agreements have proactively supported many offshore wind farm owners to reduce their down time during unplanned cable outages and we’re working to transfer this successful experience into delivering similar cable repair solutions for Taiwanese offshore wind farms,” the company said.