CWind Taiwan seals crew transfer vessel charter with Siemens Gamesa

CWind Taiwan, a joint venture between International Ocean Group (IOG) and CWind, part of the Global Marine Group has concluded a charter contract with Siemens Gamesa for a crew transfer vessel (CTV) to support the installation of the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1&2a offshore wind farms in 2022.

The latest charter will be the third project Siemens Gamesa has chosen to partner with CWind Taiwan for CTV services. The CTV, named Phenom, will be chartered to Siemens Gamesa throughout the wind turbine installation campaign of the project. The vessel has also assisted with Yunlin and Changhua wind farm project work.

“CWind Taiwan places high importance in not just having the most suitable CTVs for Taiwan, but also in making sure our full service of vessel supply and management for our key clients is best-in-class,” said Ethan Wang, deputy general manager of CWind Taiwan.

CWind Taiwan has established a solid partnership with Siemens Gamesa ever since the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in 2019, followed by a charter for the ongoing Yunlin offshore wind project construction in 2020 and 2022. “We expect Phenom’s higher seating capacity and proven transit speeds here in Taiwan to give us greater workability offshore, helping to ensure on-time project delivery of the turbine installation campaign,” added Niels Steenberg, general manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia Pacific.