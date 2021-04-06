Cyprus launches consultation to develop strategic shipping vision

The Cyprus shipping deputy ministry has launched a consultation campaign to gather feedback on key maritime issues, used to co-create a long-term strategic vision for Cyprus shipping as the island ups its aggressive bid to become one of Europe’s preeminent maritime hubs.



Launching the consultation via YouTube, Vassilios Demetriades, Cyprus’s shipping deputy minister, commented: “Cyprus’ connection to the sea is fundamental to who we are, both as a nation and an economy. We have a proud maritime history and are committed to ensuring this continues into the long-term future. To achieve this, we know we must continue to act and proactively drive progress on both a regional and international level. We also know that to lead effectively we must also listen, which is why we want to co-create a long-term strategic vision for Cyprus’ shipping, maritime, and marine-related activities. In true Cyprus-style, we are opening our doors and inviting you to participate in determining the right, coordinated approach.”

SEA is the new strategic approach for Cyprus shipping. SEA stands for Sustainable, Extrovert and Adaptable. This open consultation will take place during April and May in four main phases seeking views on environmental sustainability, digital transformation, seafarer issues, piracy, pollution and education.



Contributions to the Cyprus’ strategic vision for shipping, can be made via the webpage: www.cyshippingstrategy.com.

