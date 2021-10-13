Cyprus lays out is maritime strategy for the 2020s

Cyprus has laid out its maritime strategies for the 2020s as the island builds up its international maritime centre credentials.

Cyprus’s president, Nicos Anastasiades, was on hand yesterday for the unveiling of SEA Change 2030, a plan with 35 specific actions laid out by the deputy minister of shipping Vasilis Demetriades.

Among the initiatives is the creation of the brainstorming centre, the Cyprus Maritime Exchange.

“We want to engage in continuous brainstorming with all of you,” Demetriades said. “Be it the global shipping industry or the national shipping industry, on that platform you will be free to submit your views and ideas, while we will also frequently organise a lot of virtual meetings to collect information.”

Sustainability and cyber risk measures also featured prominently in the new package of measures.

President Anastasiades commented: “I have no doubt that through these powerful synergies and cooperation already developed we will effectively promote the ambitious yet realistic actions we have planned.”

There are now more than 25m gt registered in Cyprus, an all-time high, while the number of locals employed in maritime-related jobs has also hit new highs.

However, Anastasiades warned the island’s maritime community must continue to innovate as shipping has a habit of moving base regularly.

“This positive performance should not allow us to become complacent, as we know very well that the shipping sector operates in an ever-changing and highly competitive environment,” Anastasiades said.