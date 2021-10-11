AsiaEuropeShipyardsTankers

Daehan secures order for up to six LNG-fuelled tankers from TEN

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 11, 2021
0 46 Less than a minute
Daehan Shipbuilding

South Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding has won a contract from the Greek owner Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) for the construction of four to up to six dual-fuelled LNG-powered aframax tankers.

The order includes four firm 115,000 dwt crude oil tankers and two optional LR2 product tankers worth around KRW500bn ($418m) assuming all six ships are built. Daehan said the deal had been on hold for about four months due to a rise in cost due to steel prices that nearly doubled compared to last year.

Construction is scheduled to commence in September next year and the vessels will be delivered sequentially from September to December 2023. After delivery, the vessels should go on a long-term contract with Norway’s Equinor and generate revenues of around $350m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 11, 2021
0 46 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button