Daehan Shipbuilding enters boxship segment with Pan Ocean order

South Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding has sealed a deal with compatriot owner Pan Ocean for up to four 1,000 teu vessels, marking its first containership order since its establishment.

The order is made up of two 147.9 m long firm units, with options for another two vessels. Daehan will start construction in June next year and deliver the first two ships sequentially from May 2023. No price has been revealed.

Daehan expects that diversifying ship types through entry into the smaller boxship segment will expand its project orderbook due to the high demand from small and medium-sized domestic shipping companies. “In order to increase sales and profits, we have been working hard to develop a strategic ship type that can be built simultaneously with a medium-sized ship in the free space of one dock, company’s spokesperson said.

The shipyard also recently won a contract from Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) to build up to six dual-fuelled LNG-powered aframax tankers, potentially worth around KRW500bn ($418m).