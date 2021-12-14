AsiaEuropeOffshoreRenewablesTech

Daewoo E&C and Monobase Wind collaborate on wind floater tech

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 14, 2021
0 90 1 minute read
Monobase Wind

South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction has signed a joint technology development agreement for the MSPAR floater with Dutch-based Monobase Wind, cooperation between Orca Offshore and Venture Counsels. 

The consortium aims to develop within four years the MSPAR floating offshore wind turbine foundation concept for commercial rollout in 2025.

The concept is said to be disruptive in that it allows for inshore assembly of the entire WTG system at quaysides requiring no more than 10-15 m of water depth and in-situ having a draught of 60–70 m for wind parks in deeper water and turbines with a capacity in excess of 15 MW. The design of the MSPAR foundation can be adapted to suit most deepwater areas and metocean conditions in the world.

Developers said the MSPAR floater will be designed to allow for maximum local content for fabrication, installation and maintenance and will likely include a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions during transport and installation.

Monobase Wind and Daewoo E&C will fast-track the development of the technology and aim to complete conceptual design and model testing in April 2022, complete basic design and certification in principle by the end of 2022 and present a full-scale demonstrator to the market in the course of 2024.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 14, 2021
0 90 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button