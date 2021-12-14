Daewoo E&C and Monobase Wind collaborate on wind floater tech

South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction has signed a joint technology development agreement for the MSPAR floater with Dutch-based Monobase Wind, cooperation between Orca Offshore and Venture Counsels.

The consortium aims to develop within four years the MSPAR floating offshore wind turbine foundation concept for commercial rollout in 2025.

The concept is said to be disruptive in that it allows for inshore assembly of the entire WTG system at quaysides requiring no more than 10-15 m of water depth and in-situ having a draught of 60–70 m for wind parks in deeper water and turbines with a capacity in excess of 15 MW. The design of the MSPAR foundation can be adapted to suit most deepwater areas and metocean conditions in the world.

Developers said the MSPAR floater will be designed to allow for maximum local content for fabrication, installation and maintenance and will likely include a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions during transport and installation.

Monobase Wind and Daewoo E&C will fast-track the development of the technology and aim to complete conceptual design and model testing in April 2022, complete basic design and certification in principle by the end of 2022 and present a full-scale demonstrator to the market in the course of 2024.