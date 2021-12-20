Dagfinn Lunde appointed chairman of Cleaves Securities

Well known ship financier Dagfinn Lunde has been appointed chairman of Oslo-based investment bank Cleaves Securities.

Lunde, who has written for Splash and sister title Maritime CEO for the past eight years, has worked for many of best known names in European ship finance since the 1980s including DVB and DNB.

Cleaves has had a very active year including the creation this October of Cleaves Asset Management headed up by the company’s former head of research, Joakim Hannisdahl.