Dajin Heavy and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding partner up on Aston bulker order

Chinese shipbuilding and ship design firm Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design has announced that its subsidiary yard Dajin Heavy Industry has partnered up with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding as joint sellers for an order for two bulk carriers.

The two yards have entered into a contract with Aston, a major Russia food and ingredients supplier, for the construction of two 8,000 dwt small bulkers.

The price of each ship is $9.4m and delivery is scheduled in May 2021.

It is the third newbuild contract Shanghai Bestway has secured since it entered into a debt restructuring process in February.

Aston is a repeat customer of Shanghai Bestway, having ordered two 8,000 dwt bulkers at Dajin Heavy in 2018.