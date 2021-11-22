ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Dalian bans reefer imports in wake of latest Covid outbreak

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 22, 2021
Not for the first time the Chinese government has sought to cast Covid-19 cases as a foreign import, taking the decision to ban many reefer shipments through the port of Dalian, a city that has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak this month.

In an update to clients, German carrier Hapag-Lloyd has warned there is now a restriction concerning frozen meat and seafood products bound to Dalian, China’s number one reefer port.

In the past, previous Covid outbreaks at port cities, including Dalian, have seen similar reefer bans with Beijing suggesting Covid-19 could be transmitted via frozen goods.

Hapag-Lloyd is advising customers to divert reefer containers to other ports such as Tianjin and Qingdao.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

