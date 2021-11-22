Dalian bans reefer imports in wake of latest Covid outbreak

Not for the first time the Chinese government has sought to cast Covid-19 cases as a foreign import, taking the decision to ban many reefer shipments through the port of Dalian, a city that has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak this month.

In an update to clients, German carrier Hapag-Lloyd has warned there is now a restriction concerning frozen meat and seafood products bound to Dalian, China’s number one reefer port.

In the past, previous Covid outbreaks at port cities, including Dalian, have seen similar reefer bans with Beijing suggesting Covid-19 could be transmitted via frozen goods.

Hapag-Lloyd is advising customers to divert reefer containers to other ports such as Tianjin and Qingdao.