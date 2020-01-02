Dalian Port appoints new chairman

January 2nd, 2020 Greater China, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Dalian Port has announced the appointment of Wei Minghui as the new president of the company, replacing Xu Song who resigned due to other work arrangements.

Wei, 50, has served various positions at Dalian Port Group and he was the general manager of Dalian Port prior to the appointment.

Additionally, the port has appointed Sun Dequan as the new general manager.

China Merchants officially took control of Liaoning Port Group, which is comprised of Dalian Port, Yingkou Port and Jinzhou Port, in June 2019.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

