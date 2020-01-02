Dalian Port appoints new chairman

Dalian Port has announced the appointment of Wei Minghui as the new president of the company, replacing Xu Song who resigned due to other work arrangements.

Wei, 50, has served various positions at Dalian Port Group and he was the general manager of Dalian Port prior to the appointment.

Additionally, the port has appointed Sun Dequan as the new general manager.

China Merchants officially took control of Liaoning Port Group, which is comprised of Dalian Port, Yingkou Port and Jinzhou Port, in June 2019.