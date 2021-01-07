Dalian Port to change name to Liaoning Port

Dalian Port has announced a decision to change its name to Liaoning Port Company as part of its restructuring process.

China Merchants Group took control of Liaoning Port Group in 2019 and started the consolidation of the port assets in the province.

As part of the consolidation process, Dalian Port is currently in the process of absorbing another listed port operator Yingkou Port and the deal is expected to be completed early this year.

Last year, Liaoning Port Group also took over Dandong Port, previously a private port, after the port went bankrupt due to a debt crisis.