Dalian Shipbuilding to build CMA CGM’s first methanol-fuelled ships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 8, 2022
Clarksons Research has revealed which yard France’s CMA CGM has chosen to build its first methanol-fuelled ships. Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) in northern China will build six 15,000 teu dual fuel ships for CMA CGM, the world’s third largest liner company. The vessels will deliver in late 2025. No price has been revealed.

The Marseille-headquartered firm first revealed its debut methanol orders when unveiling its Q1 results in June, although it did not make clear which yard would build these vessels.

“This first order for methanol-powered vessels is in line with CMA CGM’s strategy to expand its energy mix with the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. CMA CGM is thus accelerating its decarbonization trajectory by investing massively in gas and methanol fuels. The two sectors will be complementary for decarbonizing shipping industry in the years to come,” CMA CGM stated in a June release.

Maersk set the ball rolling among containerlines over the past year with a series of orders for methanol-powered ships. X-Press Feeders and Danaos are among others who have followed suit.

In a sign of the fuel going mainstream, S&P Global Platts started rolling out daily methanol bunker fuel price assessments last September.

