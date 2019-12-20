Dalian Success Innovation orders bulker quartet at Southeast Shipbuilding

December 20th, 2019 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Bulk shipping operator Dalian Success Innovation has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding for the construction of four 22,500 dwt handy bulk carriers.

The vessels will be used for domestic bulk shipping operations upon delivery in 2021.

Dalian Success Innovation Group, formerly known as Liaoning Shenzhou Ship Management, currently has ten 25,800 dwt handy bulkers on order at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry.

The company also set up a joint venture with Zhuhai Port Shipping in 2018 for domestic bulk shipping.

